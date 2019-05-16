LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

Fisher Eyes State CIF Track Meet

Track & Field

Sebastian Fisher became the first Laguna boys track athlete to advance to the CIF Masters meet since 2009 with a second-place finish in the D3 1600-meter run on Saturday at El Camino College. The senior’s time of 4:11.00 was the second fastest of all divisions, earning a spot on Saturday in the State qualifying meet on the same ECC oval. The 500+ schools of the Southern Section are organized into four enrollment-based playoff divisions, and the athletes with the top 12 overall marks from the SSCIF track meets advance to the Master meet, with only the top six moving on to represent the Section at the State Finals to be held on May 24-25 at Buchanan High School in Clovis. Zack Falkowski was seventh with a time of 4:24.52 in the 3200-meter run, Mateo Bianchi was fourth with a 9:25.62, and Ryan Smithers was fifth with a 9:27.92. The team total of 19 points was the Breakers’ best finish since 2007, when they finished 10th in D4 with 25 points scored.

Girls team failed to score, as their 4 x 100 relay of Ella Dartez, Shanai Auguis, Riley Russo, and Majia Shaw was disqualified for passing their baton out of zone.

Girls Sand Volleyball Finishes Second in State

Girls Sand Volleyball (20-3)

Breakers advanced to the third annual IBVL State Tournament last Saturday at Santa Monica but once again fell to Mira Costa for the title: 1s Piper Naess & Peri Brennan won 18-21, 21-13, 15-11; 2s Cambria Hall & Hallie Carballo lost 17-21, 20-22; 3s Soren Patchell & Bella Mullen lost 4-21, 4-21.

Earlier in the day, Laguna defeated NorCal champions Branson (Marin County) 3-0. The Bulls are coached by Laguna alumnus Dan Styles. 1s Piper Naess & Peri Brennan won 21-6, 21-10; 2s Cambria Hall & Hallie Carballo won 21-11, 21-9; 3s Soren Patchell & Bella Mullen won 21-16, 21-12.

Branson defeated Our Lady of Peace (San Diego) 2-1 for third place, Redwood from Larkspur in NorCal finished fifth.

Breakers’ Coach Steve McFadden is now 40-7 in three years with Varsity, and the squad returns a deep veteran team for the sport’s seventh season next year.

Girls Sand JV Squad Wins Orange County Title

The Breaker’s Junior Varsity squad (7-4) captured their first Orange County title with a sweep of Edison on Thursday, May 7, at the Newland Street Courts in Huntington Beach.

1s: Emma Bladergroen & Sophie Reavis won 21-15, 23-21; 2s: Luisa LoFranco & Lucky Hauer won 21-12, 21-17; 3s: Sophie Black & Amelie Sadler won 21-4, 21-12; 4s: Alessandra Nitoglia & Sydney Freeman won 21-11, 21-15; 5s: Annabelle Kieswetter & Lucy Loughlin won 21-6, 21-10; 4v4: Forfeit by Edison.

Scores from Tuesday, May 5, semifinal 5-2 win over San Clemente:

1s: Luisa LoFranco & Lucky Hauer won 21-12, 20-22, 13-15; 2s: Sophie Reavis & Emma Bladergroen won 21-19, 16-21, 15-5; 3s: Alessandra Nitoglia & Sydney Freeman won 21-14, 21-13; 4s: Sophie Black & Amelie Sadler won 21-7, 21-5; 5s: Jaqueline Witteman & Nikki Ruch lost 13-21, 22-20, 6-15; 4v4: LoFranco, Reavis, Hauer & Bladergroen won 28-22.