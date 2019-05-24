LBPD Arrests Male Nanny Charged with Abusing Children
A man who served as a male nanny for families across Southern California, including in Laguna Beach, faces four felony child molestation charges for victimizing two young boys under his care, authorities said Wednesday.
Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on May 17 by Laguna Beach Police Department detectives at a local airport after deplaning an international flight. Zakrzewski is charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, and one felony count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10. He was also charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography.
In early May 2019, a Laguna Beach couple reported to Laguna Beach Police that their babysitter, Zakrzewski, had touched their 8-year-old son inappropriately and they were concerned for the safety of their son and potentially other children.
The couple had hired Zakrzewski to care for their son through one of his several babysitting websites. The Laguna Beach Police Department’s Major Crimes & Intelligence Unit immediately opened an investigation, which led to the identification of a second 7-year-old victim in Los Angeles.
Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear at the Harbor Justice Center, Department H1, at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31.Senior Deputy District Attorney Heidi Garrel of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting this case.
On Thursday, LBPD officials reported that six victims had been identified, with 16 voicemails left overnight for investigators to follow up on.
The Laguna Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating any other potential victims. Anyone who has information related to this investigation or any other un-reported incidents involving Zakrzewski is urged to call the Investigations Division line at 949-715-1300.
Here is the alleged pedophile’s website:
https://www.matthewthemanny.com/
It features footage of a very young boy in swim trunks playing in the water, followed by another young boy holding a cat.
“Mathew the Manny” bills himself as:
“Who is Matthew?
manny • babysitter • buddy • big brother • role model • mentor
28.
Born and raised in Southern California.
Polish-Ecuadorean-Chinese. I’m international!
Raised by my Spanish-speaking grandmother in a predominantly ♀ family
Met my father when I was 13
…I understand first-hand the importance of good role models in a child’s life.
Usually “golden” – often outdoors and easily tan.
Love the water. Love to laugh.
Gluten-free.”
HE WANTS YOU TO KNOW THAT HE IS USUALLY TAN. NOTHING UNUSUAL THERE. EVERYONE PUTS THAT ON THEIR RESUME, RIGHT?
Role Model? Yikes.
He says he’s available for overnights.
Affiliations (according to his website):
Trustline – California’s background check
The Orange County Manny Network
and
Urban Sitter
How Terribly Progressive.
This is so disturbing, being a father of two. I must add one more detail. A Tweet, featuring a pic with him and a very young boy:
https://twitter.com/malenannyoc/status/1051977223434059776
It reads: “This little man met me while I was babysitting/lifeguarding privately for a group of families @pelicanhillresort in May. Even though he wasn’t part of the group I was watching, we instantly connected – its like we had known each other forever”
^^^ This means that while he somehow won over the trust of this kid and presumably his parents, right nearby at Pelican Hill Resort.
His Twitter page features other tweets with pictures of young boys, for the general public (or perhaps his like-minded friends) to view.
S I C K