LBPD Arrests Male Nanny Charged with Abusing Children

Share this:

A man who served as a male nanny for families across Southern California, including in Laguna Beach, faces four felony child molestation charges for victimizing two young boys under his care, authorities said Wednesday.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on May 17 by Laguna Beach Police Department detectives at a local airport after deplaning an international flight. Zakrzewski is charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, and one felony count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10. He was also charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography.

In early May 2019, a Laguna Beach couple reported to Laguna Beach Police that their babysitter, Zakrzewski, had touched their 8-year-old son inappropriately and they were concerned for the safety of their son and potentially other children.

The couple had hired Zakrzewski to care for their son through one of his several babysitting websites. The Laguna Beach Police Department’s Major Crimes & Intelligence Unit immediately opened an investigation, which led to the identification of a second 7-year-old victim in Los Angeles.

Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear at the Harbor Justice Center, Department H1, at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31.Senior Deputy District Attorney Heidi Garrel of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting this case.

On Thursday, LBPD officials reported that six victims had been identified, with 16 voicemails left overnight for investigators to follow up on.

The Laguna Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating any other potential victims. Anyone who has information related to this investigation or any other un-reported incidents involving Zakrzewski is urged to call the Investigations Division line at 949-715-1300.