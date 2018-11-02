 Lennon Show Celebrates ‘White Album’ Anniversary

Share this:

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles “White Album,” Pacific Edge Gallery presents an exhibition of photos, lyrics and artworks of John Lennon, primarily related to the creation of the “White Album.” The show will be on display for one week only, Nov. 2-9. The exhibit opens 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Pacific Edge Gallery is located at 540 S. Coast Highway #112. For more information, visit www.pacificedgegallery.com.

Festival of Mosaics Kicks Off This Sunday

Neighborhood Congregational Church is transforming its campus, welcoming all to a vibrant art and music festival to officially kick off its mosaic mural project. This is a community event and all are invited, free of charge. The festival will be on Sunday, November 4th, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., in the church parking lot.

Hosted by Neighborhood Church (ncclaguna.org), along with designer and 2018 Laguna Artist of the Year Mike Tauber, this awe-inspiring celebration continues a Laguna legacy of community beautification through the arts. The mural, titled Coastline to Canyon reads like an abstract aerial view of Laguna Beach, from the blue ocean, to tide pools, shoreline, hillside bluffs and greenbelt. Also, guests (ages 16+) will be invited to assist Mike with the mosaic wall installation. No previous experience is required.

The Festival of Mosaics will showcase a diverse array of local Laguna artists and creatives. The following artistic mediums will be on display from contemporary to traditional: silversmiths, sculptures, oil paintings, pop art, color photography, and more. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the arts, and enjoy live entertainment on stage by Beth and Steve Wood, Grace Freeman and Gabe Friedman. KX 93.5 FM Radio will offer high energy tunes live on site. Each artist and sponsor has generously donated their time for this event.

Kids can create their own art expressions at the on-site craft tables. In addition, guests can enjoy Mexican fare at MAIZ Cocina’s taco truck.

Neighborhood Church’s Pastor Rodrick Echols will be giving a blessing to all of the artists in advance of the upcoming Winter Festival at the Sawdust grounds.

Experience public art at its best with activities that will create memories to last for years at Neighborhood Church’s Festival of Mosaics! All are invited to contribute to the installation of the mural.

Festival of Mosaics is a fall beautification project, inviting you to “Play a Part in Public Art!” Our plan is for a permanent mosaic tile mural, designed by Laguna Artist of the Year 2018, Mike Tauber, to beautify our existing cement retaining wall fronting Glenneyre Avenue and to engage you, the many faces and voices of Laguna, and the wider community

Visit www.ncclaguna.org for more information, or call 949-494-8061

Sunday Jazz at Mozambique

Maureen O’Sullivan will be at Mozambique Nov. 4 from 1-3 p.m. for Sunday Jazz. O’Sullivan will be performing jazz, blues and R&B with Carlos Ordiano, Ben Weavers and Jack Prathers.

LOCA Invites Kids to Library for Art Workshops

LOCA Arts Education is offering free art workshops for kids at the Laguna Beach Public Library. Activities are Wednesdays, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, from 3-4 p.

Children ages 5-8 will view a variety of artwork in books and do an art activity based on the monthly theme. The November theme is trees and leaves in oil pastel and watercolor, and December features felt banner making inspired by holidays from around the world. Registration is required, call the library at 949-497-1733. The library is located at 363 Glenneyre and has free on-site parking.

Sandstone Gallery Opens New Show

“Confluence,” mixed media abstract expressionist paintings on canvas by Marie-Pierre Philippe-Lohezic, are being featured along with “Communication,” non-objective mixed media paintings on canvas by Dominique McKenzie, at Sandstone Gallery, 384-A N Coast Highway now through Dec. 3.

Other exhibiting artists are Aimee Bonham, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Anne Moore, Hyatt Moore, Jong Ro, and Lynn Welker.

Ski Show Celebrates 55th Anniversary

Ski Dazzle, a Los Angeles Ski Show & Snowboard Expo organized by Laguna locals Judy Gray and Jim Foster, will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 16-18, offering exhibit booths showcasing ski and snowboard retailers and dozens of local and national winter resorts. Also included, activities and information on year-round sports like supping, biking and golfing. The event also includes a beer garden, prizes and a DJ.

Ski Dazzle admission tickets are available online or during the show: $20 for adults (includes a free lift ticket). $5 for children 6-12, children six and under are free but do not include the lift ticket offer. Show times vary: Nov. 16 (3 p.m. to 11 p.m.), Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Nov. 18 (noon to 6 p.m.). Advance tickets are on sale now along with parking and event information at www.SkiDazzle.com .