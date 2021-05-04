Let’s Celebrate the 2021 Graduates

CELEBRATE THE LAGUNA BEACH HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021
Let’s recognize and celebrate our graduates in the special section of the June 11th issue of your Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper.
Announcement options
$59 for a 1/8-page announcement (photo and no more than 80 words)
$99 for a 1/4-page announcement (photo and no more than 150 words)
To place your graduation announcement:
Email: [email protected]
Call: 949-715-4100
LB 2021 Grad Promotion >>> Download Flyer
