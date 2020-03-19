Spring Sports Updates

Share this:

Fate of Spring Athletics Season Uncertain

contest have been postponed through April 3. The California Interscholastic Federation and our local Southern Section (SSCIF) offices are closed until March 27. No decision on the remaining spring schedule or playoffs have been made at this time and a decision is unlikely until the organization’s next scheduled meeting on April 3. Unlike the collegiate teams, an extra year of eligibility is not possible.

Regular Season for team sports is scheduled to end May 2 with CIF playoffs in May. Swimming/Diving/Track & Field are to have their league meets before May 2. SSCIF preliminaries are set for about May 9 with the finals the following week.

Baseball (8-1) – Ranked number one in SSCIF Division 3.

Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)

Softball (0-2)

Boys Tennis (5-0) – Ranked number there three in SSCIF Division 2.

Boys Volleyball (8-5) – Ranked number eight in SSCIF Division 1.

WINTER SPORT AWARDS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nolan Naess finished the year averaging just over 19 points per game in scoring for the second straight season. Laguna’s 21-8 record is tied for the team’s eighth best mark in 86 seasons of play.

Lucas Kravitz finished his career ranked number five in all-time three-point baskets scored for Laguna with 127 just one behind Brandon Lewis (2010-12) and Darren Gravely (1990-92). Blake Burzell (2015-18) holds the mark at 225 followed by John Trevino (1988-90) at 134. The top returning player for 2021 is Willie Rounaghi currently number eight at 120 baskets scored.

2020 SUNSET WAVE ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

Athlete Year School

MVP- Nolan Naess JR. Laguna Beach

FIRST TEAM

Roddie Anderson SR. Fountain Valley

Ethan Barnella SR. Marina

Jeremiah Davis JR. Fountain Valley

Brooks Hogenauer SR. Laguna Beach

Richard Imagawa SR. Huntington Beach

Lucas Kravitz SR. Laguna Beach

Michael Hennessey SR. Huntington Beach

Willie Rounaghi JR. Laguna Beach

GIRLS WATER POLO

Defensive standout Nicole Struss, a junior, was selected the top player for the Sunset Surf League and for the Southern Section’s Division 1 All-CIF team. For Struss, this is the second year in-a-row that she has earned the top league honor. Her 54 drawn ejections this season for Laguna (33-1) tied Olympian Aria Fischer’s 2017 season mark.

2020 SUNSET SURF ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

MVP: Nicole Struss JR Laguna Beach

FIRST TEAM

Athlete Year School

Molly Renner 11 Laguna Beach

Emma Lineback 11 Laguna Beach

Rachael Carver 11 Laguna Beach

Morgan Netherton 10 Newport Harbor

Olivia Giolas 11 Newport Harbor

Maya Avital 12 Corona Del Mar

Sofia Munatones 10 Los Alamitos

SECOND TEAM

Athlete Year School

Morgan Van Alphen 12 Laguna Beach

Emma Singer 11 Laguna Beach

Taylor Smith 10 Newport Harbor

Emily Cantu 12 Newport Harbor

Grace Myers 11 Corona del Mar

Kira Hoffman 12 Corona del Mar

Lindsey Harris 10 Los Alamitos

All CIF Honors

Nicole Struss becomes the fifth Laguna player to earn the Player of the Year honor and it’s the fourth time at the Division 1 level for the Breakers. Coach Ethan Damato’s earned the “Coach of the Year” honor for the seventh time for leading Girls Water Polo. Ethan’s all-time Laguna Girls Water Polo record is now 548-145 for 12 seasons of play with six section titles in seven trips to the finals.

Player of the Year: Nicole Struss

Coach of the Year: Ethan Damato

First Team

Emma Lineback

Molly Renner

Second Team

Rachael Carver

Emma Singer

Morgan Van Alphen

Third Team

Lauren Schneider