Spring Sports Updates

By
Frank Aronoff
-
0
19
Share this:

Fate of Spring Athletics Season Uncertain

contest have been postponed through April 3. The California Interscholastic Federation and our local Southern Section (SSCIF) offices are closed until March 27. No decision on the remaining spring schedule or playoffs have been made at this time and a decision is unlikely until the organization’s next scheduled meeting on April 3. Unlike the collegiate teams, an extra year of eligibility is not possible.

Regular Season for team sports is scheduled to end May 2 with CIF playoffs in May. Swimming/Diving/Track & Field are to have their league meets before May 2. SSCIF preliminaries are set for about May 9 with the finals the following week. 

Baseball (8-1) Ranked number one in SSCIF Division 3.

Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)

Softball (0-2)

Boys Tennis (5-0) – Ranked number there three in SSCIF Division 2.

Boys Volleyball (8-5) – Ranked number eight in SSCIF Division 1.

 

WINTER SPORT AWARDS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Junior Nolan Naess was named the Sunset Wave League’s most valuable player for 2020. Photo courtesy of Laguna Beach Athletics

Nolan Naess finished the year averaging just over 19 points per game in scoring for the second straight season. Laguna’s 21-8 record is tied for the team’s eighth best mark in 86 seasons of play.

Lucas Kravitz finished his career ranked number five in all-time three-point baskets scored for Laguna with 127 just one behind Brandon Lewis (2010-12) and Darren Gravely (1990-92). Blake Burzell (2015-18) holds the mark at 225 followed by John Trevino (1988-90) at 134. The top returning player for 2021 is Willie Rounaghi currently number eight at 120 baskets scored.

 

2020 SUNSET WAVE ALL-LEAGUE TEAM 

Athlete                         Year     School

MVP- Nolan Naess       JR.       Laguna Beach

 

FIRST TEAM

Roddie Anderson          SR.      Fountain Valley

Ethan Barnella             SR.      Marina

Jeremiah Davis             JR.       Fountain Valley

Brooks Hogenauer        SR.      Laguna Beach

Richard Imagawa          SR.      Huntington Beach

Lucas Kravitz                SR.      Laguna Beach

Michael Hennessey      SR.      Huntington Beach

Willie Rounaghi             JR.       Laguna Beach

 

GIRLS WATER POLO

Junior Nicole Struss was named player of the year Sunset Surf League and Southern Section CIF Division 1 for 2020. Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Athletics

Defensive standout Nicole Struss, a junior, was selected the top player for the Sunset Surf League and for the Southern Section’s Division 1 All-CIF team. For Struss, this is the second year in-a-row that she has earned the top league honor. Her 54 drawn ejections this season for Laguna (33-1) tied Olympian Aria Fischer’s 2017 season mark.

2020 SUNSET SURF ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

MVP:   Nicole Struss JR       Laguna Beach

 

FIRST TEAM 

Athlete                               Year    School

Molly Renner                   11      Laguna Beach

Emma Lineback              11      Laguna Beach

Rachael Carver               11      Laguna Beach

Morgan Netherton           10     Newport Harbor

Olivia Giolas                    11     Newport Harbor

Maya Avital                      12     Corona Del Mar

Sofia Munatones             10     Los Alamitos

 

SECOND TEAM

Athlete                          Year     School

Morgan Van Alphen     12      Laguna Beach

Emma Singer              11       Laguna Beach

Taylor Smith               10      Newport Harbor

Emily Cantu                12      Newport Harbor

Grace Myers               11      Corona del Mar

Kira Hoffman               12      Corona del Mar

Lindsey Harris             10      Los Alamitos

 

All CIF Honors

Nicole Struss becomes the fifth Laguna player to earn the Player of the Year honor and it’s the fourth time at the Division 1 level for the Breakers. Coach Ethan Damato’s earned the “Coach of the Year” honor for the seventh time for leading Girls Water Polo. Ethan’s all-time Laguna Girls Water Polo record is now 548-145 for 12 seasons of play with six section titles in seven trips to the finals.

Player of the Year: Nicole Struss

Coach of the Year: Ethan Damato

First Team

Emma Lineback

Molly Renner

Second Team

Rachael Carver

Emma Singer

Morgan Van Alphen

Third Team

Lauren Schneider

Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here