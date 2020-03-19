Spring Sports Updates

Fate of Spring Athletics Season Uncertain
contest have been postponed through April 3. The California Interscholastic Federation and our local Southern Section (SSCIF) offices are closed until March 27. No decision on the remaining spring schedule or playoffs have been made at this time and a decision is unlikely until the organization’s next scheduled meeting on April 3. Unlike the collegiate teams, an extra year of eligibility is not possible.
Regular Season for team sports is scheduled to end May 2 with CIF playoffs in May. Swimming/Diving/Track & Field are to have their league meets before May 2. SSCIF preliminaries are set for about May 9 with the finals the following week.
Baseball (8-1) – Ranked number one in SSCIF Division 3.
Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)
Softball (0-2)
Boys Tennis (5-0) – Ranked number there three in SSCIF Division 2.
Boys Volleyball (8-5) – Ranked number eight in SSCIF Division 1.
WINTER SPORT AWARDS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nolan Naess finished the year averaging just over 19 points per game in scoring for the second straight season. Laguna’s 21-8 record is tied for the team’s eighth best mark in 86 seasons of play.
Lucas Kravitz finished his career ranked number five in all-time three-point baskets scored for Laguna with 127 just one behind Brandon Lewis (2010-12) and Darren Gravely (1990-92). Blake Burzell (2015-18) holds the mark at 225 followed by John Trevino (1988-90) at 134. The top returning player for 2021 is Willie Rounaghi currently number eight at 120 baskets scored.
2020 SUNSET WAVE ALL-LEAGUE TEAM
Athlete Year School
MVP- Nolan Naess JR. Laguna Beach
FIRST TEAM
Roddie Anderson SR. Fountain Valley
Ethan Barnella SR. Marina
Jeremiah Davis JR. Fountain Valley
Brooks Hogenauer SR. Laguna Beach
Richard Imagawa SR. Huntington Beach
Lucas Kravitz SR. Laguna Beach
Michael Hennessey SR. Huntington Beach
Willie Rounaghi JR. Laguna Beach
GIRLS WATER POLO
Defensive standout Nicole Struss, a junior, was selected the top player for the Sunset Surf League and for the Southern Section’s Division 1 All-CIF team. For Struss, this is the second year in-a-row that she has earned the top league honor. Her 54 drawn ejections this season for Laguna (33-1) tied Olympian Aria Fischer’s 2017 season mark.
2020 SUNSET SURF ALL-LEAGUE TEAM
MVP: Nicole Struss JR Laguna Beach
FIRST TEAM
Athlete Year School
Molly Renner 11 Laguna Beach
Emma Lineback 11 Laguna Beach
Rachael Carver 11 Laguna Beach
Morgan Netherton 10 Newport Harbor
Olivia Giolas 11 Newport Harbor
Maya Avital 12 Corona Del Mar
Sofia Munatones 10 Los Alamitos
SECOND TEAM
Athlete Year School
Morgan Van Alphen 12 Laguna Beach
Emma Singer 11 Laguna Beach
Taylor Smith 10 Newport Harbor
Emily Cantu 12 Newport Harbor
Grace Myers 11 Corona del Mar
Kira Hoffman 12 Corona del Mar
Lindsey Harris 10 Los Alamitos
All CIF Honors
Nicole Struss becomes the fifth Laguna player to earn the Player of the Year honor and it’s the fourth time at the Division 1 level for the Breakers. Coach Ethan Damato’s earned the “Coach of the Year” honor for the seventh time for leading Girls Water Polo. Ethan’s all-time Laguna Girls Water Polo record is now 548-145 for 12 seasons of play with six section titles in seven trips to the finals.
Player of the Year: Nicole Struss
Coach of the Year: Ethan Damato
First Team
Emma Lineback
Molly Renner
Second Team
Rachael Carver
Emma Singer
Morgan Van Alphen
Third Team
Lauren Schneider