Letter: Be thankful for small interludes

With negativity and bad news seeming to be everywhere around us, I want to give thanks this Thanksgiving to someone whose positivity and kindness make my day. Someone who greets me by name and always seems to be in a good mood.

I don’t really know him, but I feel like I do. He passes by my kiosk at the Crystal Cove State Park often, and we share a smile and sometimes exchange a few words about the weather.

This simple interaction inspires me and totally reminds me of the Frank O’Hara poem, “Having a Coke with You,” which focuses on normal experiences shared with a special someone, even if he is someone I barely know.

Let us be thankful for these small interludes in life.

Suzi Scallon, Laguna Beach