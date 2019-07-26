Letter: Blake’s Behavior is Unprofessional

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Municipal Code on Ethics defines the responsibilities of those who hold public office as follows:

“2.14.020 Responsibilities of public office. Public officials are elective officials of the city and the members of all official boards, commission and committees of the city. Public officials and employees are bound to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of California and to carry out the laws of the nation, state and municipality. Public officials and employees are bound to observe in their official acts the highest standards of morality and to discharge faithfully the duties of their offices regardless of personal consideration, recognizing that conduct in both their official and private affairs should be above reproach. (Ord. 738 § 1, 1973)”

Councilman Peter Blake’s recent conduct at the City Council—a display of incivility, arrogance and contempt for the citizens by shouting at them “You’re lying” and calling them unprofessional—certainly was not above reproach. Imagine Councilman Blake calling anyone unprofessional after his unprofessional temper tantrum. While some of us see a bully and will do whatever we can to attempt to change their behavior, there are others who may be intimidated into silence.

Where was the Mayor Bob Whalen when Blake, who got less than 15 percent of the vote when he was elected to City Council, was calling citizens liars and unprofessional? We have seen what acquiescence to and enabling of abhorrent behavior does at the national level. Mayor Whalen should do his job and demand that Councilman Blake apologize to the good citizens who were there to exercise one of our most cherished rights. If no apology is given, how about a motion to censure Councilman Blake for the specific incident? Or can Blake just do as he pleases? If bullies are not put in their place, we all know what the results are.

Chris Catsimanes, Laguna Beach

