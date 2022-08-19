Letter: City Billboard Priorities

I’m always perplexed at the digital sign going southbound on Coast Highway that reads “welcome to Laguna” — “we are a smoke free city’ or “no smoking.”

Do we really think this the most important message to give our visitors as they roll into town? First of all, people should be able to make their own decisions and secondly I’ve never heard anyone in 14 years complain about anyone smoking. And it’s not because of the lame signage.

I do know that sometimes cars fly by people trying to cross Coast Highway unknowingly, either they’re not paying attention and also, visitors from the East Coast aren’t used to pedestrians just sauntering into the road. There are also cars that purposefully don’t yield for pedestrians in the crosswalk. We also have a ton of pedestrians that diagonally cross outside of the crosswalk—often times at dusk or night.

These are all real problems with dire consequences. Why doesn’t the digital sign read “ you must yield for peds in the x-walk” or “watch out for peds in the x-walk?” This is a pithy and simple message to get across to our drivers and walkers.

Mark Foley, Laguna Beach