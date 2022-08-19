Street Beat: Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2022

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Drug possession. Logan Douglas Hill, 29, of Hermitage, Tenn., was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Roger Ephrain Sanchez, 21, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old Whittier man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Criminal threats. Stanislau Pastukhou, 39, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats with an intent to terrorize. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Thursday, Aug. 11

DUI. A 23-year-old Ranch Santa Margherita man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Stolen vehicle. Richard Joseph Garcia, 35, of Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, burglary tool possession, methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession and felony embezzlement of a rented vehicle. He was held on a $41,500 bail.

Drug possession. Blake Carrington Perkins, 24, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor narcotics possession, misdemeanor driving a vehicle while addicted to drugs, and felony bringing a controlled substance into a jail. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Friday, Aug. 12

Bench warrant. Alan Michael Harrison, 37, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Saturday, Aug. 13

DUI. A 24-year-old Fullerton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Everett William Allan, 21, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Jose Antonio Camargo, 29, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Parole violation. John Paul Denny, 43, of Lake Elsinore was arrested on suspicion of public drug use and felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 34-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, Aug. 14

DUI with priors. Jae Marie Welge, 32, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI with prior convictions, driving in violation of court order, driving while license suspended for DUI, and driving under there influence of alcohol and drugs. He was held on $125,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Marco Antonio Martinez, 26, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Impersonation. Ryan David Arnold, 41, of Laguna Beach was arrested on felony impersonation to make another person liable, violation of protective order, and open bench warrants. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Monday, Aug. 15

DUI. A 21-year-old Lake Elsinore was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Manuel Jose Ramirez, 23, of Whittier was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

DUI. A 30-year-old Ladera Ranch was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

DUI with injuries. Samuel Cornelius Moore II, 41, of Trabuco Canyon was arrested on suspicion two counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury and driving without a license. He was held on a $200,500 bail.

Drug paraphernalia. Shawn Cherie Michael, 55, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.