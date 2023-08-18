Letter: Council ignores building codes

Several neighbors filed an appeal to errors made by the Design Review Board and zoning to approve a hillside property at 22350 Third Avenue. Significant environmental issues notwithstanding, on Aug. 8 the council ignored building codes and our own General Plan 14B, which states in black and white:

“Prohibit construction and grading on slopes of 45% or greater.”

Friends, it was pointed out directly at the hearing based on two independent topographical surveys that the footprint of the house would be on a slope ranging from 62 to 91%, more than double the allowable slope.

Some nonsense was discussed about using a cherry-picked contour line far away from the footprint of the house that “averaged less than 30%.”

This cannot be found in any building code, industry standard or practice. Yes, it was well after midnight, but accepting this nonsensical obfuscation the council 4-1 denied the appeal. Unfortunately, monies and time will now be spent filing appeals with California Coastal Commission and the Orange County courts, embarrassing our beautiful city. It’s also a slap in the face to those denied permits for slopes exceeding 45%.

I have no problem with a multi-million dollar house being built nearby, but don’t we live in a world where we have an expectation the rule of law will be applied?

Ted Barnett, Laguna Beach