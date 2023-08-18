Letter: Residents form committee dedicated to pedestrian safety

Ok, that’s it! Last Sunday at 8:23 p.m., a seven-year-old boy was struck as his family was crossing at Mountain on Coast Highway. The family pushed the button, all of the lights were working, and they waited to cross safely.

A car in the right lane did not stop, and although the father tried to pull his son out of harm’s way, the boy was hit and thrown in the air, landing on his head and body. He was taken to Mission Hospital. With time, he will recover from his injuries.

Can you imagine the terror of watching your seven-year-old son hit by a car and thrown in the air? I can only imagine what the family’s thoughts were for those couple of seconds.

A few months ago, concerned Laguna citizens formed a committee called Residents for Pedestrian and Driver Safety. After Stanley Isaacs was killed at Pearl Street last year, we felt something must be done. Our goal is to ensure pedestrian safety. After studying each crosswalk in question and resident recommendations, the committee formed recommendations, including consistent messaging to drivers and pedestrians for each crosswalk.

Working with Caltrans has proved to be challenging. After a recent conversation with Mayor Whalen, we are hopeful he will review our recommendations and help ensure Caltrans will listen and act before another child is hit or worse. For questions or more information about the committee, please get in touch at [email protected].

Christy Miller, Laguna Beach