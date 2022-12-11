Letter: Council Should Return to the Earlier Pattern of Mayoral Appointments

Last summer, I wrote an LTE that revealed that since 1970 only two full-term councilpersons failed to be entrusted with the mayor or mayor pro tempore roles during their four years on council. Mr. Blake was one of the two who attained this ignominious standing. On the flip side, I shared that council member Bob Whalen had spent 60 percent of his time in office serving as either mayor or pro tem. Since he was first sworn-in in Dec. 2012, he’s served as follows (mayor/pro tem):

Elizabeth Pearson/Bob Whalen 12-02-13 to 12-02-14

Bob Whalen/Steve Dicterow 12-02-14 to 12-08-15

Bob Whalen/Steve Dicterow 12-04-18 to 12-03-19

Bob Whalen/Steve Dicterow 12-03-19 to 12-08-20

Bob Whalen/Sue Kempf 12-08-20 to 12-14-21

Sue Kempf/Bob Whalen 12-14-21 to 12-13-22

Mr. Whalen has laudably jumped in to serve consecutive terms due to various circumstances, including the topsy-turvy world brought to us by the pandemic. However, in 10 years, he’s served as mayor four times and pro tem twice. While Mr. Whalen has served us ably and no doubt at some cost to his personal life, I believe the Council would do well to return to the earlier pattern of appointments to both top positions. The pattern followed for most of the twentieth century was one where councilpersons, upon their second or third years, would advance to the pro tem seat, then in the next year, take the mayorship. In this way, virtually every elected councilperson got to serve in either or both the pro tem and mayor positions (with the few exceptions noted above). The status quo allowed our City to benefit by having the mayor and pro tem positions filled by almost all of the people elected to the council over the last 50 years. I hope we can return to the former pattern with the council’s Dec. 13 leadership election.”

Michael Morris, Laguna Beach