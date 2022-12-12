Town Crier: Week of Dec. 9

Holiday Sing-Along on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Garden Park from 2 to 4 p.m.

Bring your singing voices, joyous spirit, treat or snack to share—an event for the whole family.

Members of the Garden Band will lead the singing. Enjoy the South Laguna Community Garden Park at 31610 Coast Highway. For more information and to donate SouthLaguna.org/garden.

Village Laguna Holiday Party on Dec. 19

Village Laguna‘s annual potluck Holiday Party will be held at the Laguna Presbyterian Church on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. Included in this event will be a distribution of donations to the Laguna Beach organizations we help support. Village Laguna will provide the basics for the holiday meal – turkey, ham, rolls and condiments, soda and water. Bring your favorite side dish, salad or dessert (enough for 8 – 10) to share and enjoy festive holiday music and good cheer. All are welcome.

Health in Balance Toys for Tots Drive in full swing until Dec. 16

This is Health in Balance’s third year running a Toys for Tots drive at Health in Balance. They love to create ways to give back while also connecting as a community for a greater cause. Health in Balance has been supporting local charities since they were founded in 1987. Their past two annual drives have been a great success, and they’re looking forward to another amazing drive this year. Those interested in donating can bring in a new unwrapped toy and receive a health and postural assessment, a complimentary adjustment and session of therapeutic bodywork. Call 949-497-2553 or sign up at www.healthinbalance.com/toys-for-tots-drive-2022 to schedule your drop off and visit. Health in Balance is located at Health in Balance Chiropractic & Natural Medicine 330 Park Ave, Suite #3, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

Laguna Community Concert And Jazz Bands Rock The Holidays With Complimentary Concerts

This holiday season brings a series of free concerts to fans of the Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands.

On Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., Hatfield and the JaZz band swing the Suzy Q Community Center with holiday favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The Laguna Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “The Hanukkah Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and a rousing sing-a-long finale. Vocalists include Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene, and Samantha Morrice.

“We just played a concert at the Laguna Playhouse to an enthusiastic crowd on November 18,” Mark Lowery, co-conductor of The Laguna Community Concert Band said. “Everyone — audience and band — really enjoyed themselves. And that’s why we perform, to bring the joy of live music to Laguna Beach.”

Now in its 22nd season, The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.

32nd Annual Sawdust Winter Fantasy underway until Dec. 18

Join us this holiday season for one-of-a-kind gift shopping, festive entertainment, visits with Santa and more! Open weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 18 and select Fridays. Tickets are available at sawdustartfestival.org.

LB Cultural Arts Center hosts 75 Day of India | 75 Years Later on Dec. 11

On Dec. 11, Laguna Beach resident Anita Razin will share her unforgettable trip to India in 2020, what took her there, and what she brought back. The opening reception will be held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, on 235 Forest Ave., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. The presentation starts at 6 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase. Check out the LBCAC calendar and RSVP at www.LBCulturalArtsCenter.org. Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Bare Bones Theatre Presents “Santa Hates Me” on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

A fun-filled night of holiday music, poems and tall tales that celebrate the Naughty in all of us. Starring Jason Feddy, Ava Burton, Tom Shelton, Diana Burbano and Lionel Shelton, directed by Lojo Simon. Santa does NOT want to see kids at this event, it’s rated for adult audiences. Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. Limited Seating

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view through Feb. 15

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view through Feb. 15. The Art & Nature festival raises environmental awareness and explores the cross-sections between nature and the arts.

Art & Nature exhibitions include The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Mèndez, an immersive 360-degree video art installation, that transports viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Using scientific footage, the video shifts to thousands of oozing barrels of DDT on the seafloor being sampled by robotic arms. Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, is presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing, and items from the era of the film.

In addition to the Art & Nature festival exhibitions, Her Great Gift: The Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection is on view through Feb. 12, 2023. The collection includes 40 artworks made from the 1830s through the 1970s that trace how artists documented the California experience. Her Great Gift is the first presentation of the Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection and features some of the earliest known oil paintings made in Southern California, California plein air paintings, watercolors from the WPA period, mid-century abstractions and explorations into Light and Space. Artists include Mabel Alvarez, Karl Benjamin, Norton Bush, D.J. Hall, Roger Kuntz, Fernand Lungren, James McCray, Arnold Mesches, Charles Rollo Peters, F. Grayson Sayre, Stanislav Szukalski, John Law Walker, Julian Bracken Wendt, William Wendt and many others.

The museum also presents Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach, on view through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibition honors the Laguna Beach resident and is one of the only museum exhibitions of his work, illustrating his ascent as one of the most famous photographers of his time. Photography & Seduction a journey through Mortensen’s career from his star-studded Hollywood beginnings to his teachings, as well as influences, processes and more. The exhibition aims to share Mortensen’s contributions to and influence on American photography, while also sharing his connection to Laguna Beach.

Gelson’s Annual Toy Drive from Dec. 5 to 16

Gelson’s customers are encouraged to take part in Gelson’s annual toy drive to benefit disadvantaged children across the region. Customers who visit any of its 27 locations across Southern California can participate by donating a toy between Dec. 5-16. There will be a red bin in each store for donation drop-off. The annual toy drive will also occur internally at Gelson’s corporate office and warehouse. Returning partner organizations for the toy drive include the Children’s Hospital of LA, Toys for Tots, Unity Shoppe, Miracles for Kids, Miller’s Children Hospital and the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center. Visit gelsons.com/toydrive for further details on the annual toy drive.

Managing grief over the holidays: Susi Q is here to help

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a difficult challenge at any time, but the holiday season can magnify your sense of loss and mourning. If you’ve lost a significant family member or loved one, join facilitator Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC, and Melissa Boswell, MA, for a thoughtful discussion on ways to help you cope.

Kay will lead two sessions at the Susi Q on consecutive Thursdays, Dec. 8 and 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. There is no cost to participants.

Empathetic and wise, Kay has many years of experience in family therapy. She will talk about ways to honor your lost loved ones and invite participants to share their thoughts and strategies for making it through challenging moments, especially those associated with cherished traditions. Register online or call (949) 715-8104 to join the group or for more information.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org