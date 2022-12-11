City Council Looking For New Committee and Board Members

Interested in becoming more involved with City matters? The Laguna Beach City Council is accepting applications for the following committees and boards: Design Review Board, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Heritage Committee, Parking, Traffic, & Circulation Committee, Recreation Committee, Housing and Human Services Committee, Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee, and View Restoration Committee.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Feb. 7, 2023, at 5 p.m., by the City Council. All applicants may be interviewed. City Council members may contact applicants prior to the interviews and appointments, so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these Committees, Commissions, or Boards should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. The number of positions that will be open and details for the following Committees, Commissions and Boards. The City Council may reduce or increase the number of positions at its discretion): (3) two-year terms on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board with terms beginning April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2025.

The Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board is a five-member body appointed by the City Council to consider requests for variances from the zoning code. The members also sit on the City’s Design Review Board. Board members serve a two-year term and are paid $392 per month. The board meets bi-monthly, generally on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. A substantial time commitment of approximately 10 hours per week is necessary to be a board member. In addition to the bi-monthly meetings, board members are expected to visit sites and review project plans before the meeting. The board acts on an average of 14 items per meeting. It is helpful to have or acquire certain skills, such as understanding and conceptualizing architectural drawings and visualizing building mass and volumes based on on-site staking plans. Experience in the building trades, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, planning and real estate would be an asset.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee serves two-year terms, beginning April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2025. It’s currently a nine-member advisory body to the City Council, with one alternate. The purpose of the committee is researching, reviewing, and advising the Council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. The committee receives its work assignments from the City Council. Committee members usually work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for approval by the committee for submission to the City Council. A personal time commitment of 10 to 15 hours per month may be necessary to accomplish tasks. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings may be two or more hours, and usually require much preparation time.

The Heritage Committee is a five-member body with its new term starting April 1, 2023. It serves in an advisory role on historic preservation and reviews applications for the City’s Historic Register. Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

The Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee is a seven-member body that acts in an advisory capacity on parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan, and traffic complaints. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

The Recreation Committee is a nine-member body that directs its efforts in the area of providing for the recreation and park needs of the community. Meetings are generally held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

The View Restoration Committee adjudicates view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation. The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the Council conducts public hearings to review claims, hear testimony, and determine significant view impairment. The committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property. The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m.

The Housing and Human Services Committee is currently a nine-member body appointed by the City Council whose role it is to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all parts of the community, provide feedback on the City’s Housing Element of the General Plan, inform and make recommendations to the Council and other community leaders, and increase community awareness of programs. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.

The Citizens’ Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee is a five-member committee that participates in the selection of the City’s external financial auditors. The committee reviews results of the annual financial audit, any internal control weaknesses and legal compliance issues identified in the course of the annual financial audit and the expenditures of the Measure LL Fund annually. It also reviews the City’s Investment Policy and recommends revisions as necessary.

The group also reviews the City Treasurer’s report and related factors such as risk, diversification, maturity, and performance and provides advice regarding potential investment strategies and the suitability of investment pools such as the Local Agency Investment Fund (LAIF). The group also provides recommendations to the City Treasurer and participates in the selection of an outside auditor to perform an annual review of the investments for compliance with the Investment Policy. Committee members should demonstrate experience in one or more of the following areas: investment banking, investment brokerage and sales, investment management, financial management and planning, commercial banking, and government investment practices. The Citizens’ Audit Review & Investment Advisory Committee meets quarterly, two for the Audit Review and two for Investment Advisory, and have other meetings as needed.