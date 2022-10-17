Letter: Elections Run on Emotions

The folks selling Measure Q claim it is the only effective way to counter the influence of developers’ big money in electing city council members who then approve “village destroying” real estate developments. Their cure is merely another election. In an election those very same developers would still be able to influence with their big money. City planning departments run on written rules and empirical data. Elections run on emotions.

The likely unintended consequence of Measure Q will be Laguna Beach reduced to seeing development proposals that are huge “village destroying” projects. Projects that don’t follow the rules but are big enough to have the advertising budget needed to sway community emotions sufficiently to secure voter approval.

This does not strike me as an improvement.

JJ Gasparotti, Past Design Review Board Chairman, Past President Laguna Beach County Water District