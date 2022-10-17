Letter: Where’s the Beef?

The big-money, developer-funded “No on Q” campaign is making wild claims they can’t back up. They say that Measure Q hurts small business and that any change of use triggers a ballot. Both claims are false.

They never say why or how. They just keep making the same sweeping factless claims and hope that if you hear their message enough, you’ll believe it.

So, where’s the beef? Where’s the substance behind their claims?

Measure Q does not hurt small business. Think about it. Measure Q actually helps protect existing small businesses from being squeezed out by commercial building owners who want to replace you with new, higher rent-paying, higher-intensity businesses. The recently adopted landlord-friendly downtown specific plan makes it simple for landlords to replace long-time retail tenants with bars and restaurants who pay much higher rent. What landlord doesn’t want higher rent? But if you are the existing business who could be faced with having to pay higher rent, why on earth would you oppose Measure Q which is here to help prevent you from being forced out by that big rent increase?

Without Measure Q, the community could lose some of our favorite retail merchants who could be replaced by busy restaurants that add to traffic and increase demand for parking.

And it is false that any change of use triggers a ballot. Changing use of a commercial space from one type of retail to another type of retail is not impacted by Measure Q. Anyone who wants to open a new retail business in a space where another retailer is located should have no issue from Measure Q. If it’s retail today, it can be retail tomorrow. And 90 percent of Laguna’s businesses are retail.

There is no problem replacing most restaurants with a new restaurant that is a similar level of service – fine dining for fine dining, fast casual for fast casual, for example. Changing from French to Italian is no problem.

Since providing adequate parking is the responsibility of the building owner – not the small business leasing the space – if the building owner is cooperative, there should be no problem converting existing retail to all but the fastest of fast-food type restaurants. And Measure Q does not prevent the building owner from filling the void with as many in-lieu spaces as needed.

So, where’s the beef?

If applicants follow the guidelines in Measure Q their projects should have little problem with approvals.

Make Laguna better, not bigger. Vote Yes on Measure Q.

John Thomas, Laguna Beach