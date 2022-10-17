Letter: Small-Town Character, Property Values at Stake

This letter responds to the misleading guest opinion by Michael Ray, which ran in the LB Independent on Sept. 16. If Measure Q, R or S is passed, major projects within 750 ft. of

PCH or Laguna Canyon Rd. will require voter approval if they exceed 22,000 sq. ft. of total floor area, worsen traffic by 200 additional average daily trips, worsen parking, or exceed height limits that have been in place here for decades. Or if they combine several lots to create mega-larger lots. Help save Laguna Beach and stop over-development with the Laguna Residents First (LRF) ballot initiative was created by and for residents to give LB voters a voice in managing major development projects. Our small-town character and property values are at stake! Please donate, host a lawn sign or volunteer. LRF needs block captains, phone bank callers and event coordinators. You can contact [email protected] to help.

Trygve Sletteland, Laguna Beach