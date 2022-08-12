Letter: Good Library News

The City of Laguna Beach has not only signed a 25-year lease with the County to continue to run our beloved Laguna Beach library, but they have purchased the site for $4.29 million and all that money will go for refreshing and refurbishing the library as well as some renovations to the building. There’s more good news. The County will provide an additional $2.8 million from the County’s property tax revenues for these same needed updates. That’s a total of $7.09 million to renew our library at its current site.

All of this happened because of you, the residents of Laguna and our four city councilmembers who voted for the purchase and this 25-year lease. (Only Councilmember Peter Blake voted against it). On April 12, you showed up and spoke to keep our library at its current site rather than seeking an alternative location as was indicated in Clauses No. 9 and No. 14 of the City’s original proposed lease agreement. 1,496 of you signed a petition to keep the library where it is.

Many of you who couldn’t appear or speak in Council chambers on April 12 sent letters. Your voices were heard, and our council majority voted to keep the library in its current downtown location by the delightful Fairy Garden for 25 years per the lease with the County.

Thanks to your community input and the votes of our City Council our library will remain in the heart of our downtown for all of us with over $7 million dollars slotted for improvements. Maybe we can generate even more money for improvements with private funding from community donors as some Indy columnists have suggested?

Deborah Laughton, Laguna Beach

Editor’s Note: Deborah is the spouse of Councilmember George Weiss and Publisher of Methodology and Statistics of Guilford Publications, Inc.