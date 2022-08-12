Laguna Sports Update: Aug. 12, 2022

SUMMER UPDATES

Girls Water Polo – Coach Claire Sonne announced her 2022-23 staff which should continue to give the Breakers a very talented game-day bench.

Molly Barnes – Head JV Coach, Asst. Varsity Coach

Barnes is a pioneer in the sport as both a player and coach. She graduated from UCLA as a dual sport athlete (water polo and soccer). Barnes won two NCAA titles as a player in her time on the UCLA water polo team. She went on to become one of the first Division 1 Head Women’s Water Polo Coaches at California State University, Northridge. Barnes was the Head Coach at CSUN for eight seasons. She was also the assistant coach at Loyola Marymount University for two seasons. Barnes earned her MBA while coaching at LMU. Barnes coached at the high school and club levels for six years in the Bay Area as well. Most recently, she was the main assistant coach at California for three seasons.

Cambria Greer – Asst. JV Coach, Asst. Varsity Coach

Greer played water polo at SET WPC and went on to play water polo at Cal graduating with her B.A. She has been working at 6-8 Water Polo, founded by Maggie Steffens and Tony Azevedo, as the operations manager and an assistant coach for two years. Greer works closely with Steffens and Azevedo in cutting edge coaching techniques, water polo tactics and statistical technology. She is an energetic, competitive and hard working young coach who is an incredibly positive addition to the Laguna staff.

Erich Fischer – Volunteer Asst Varsity Coach

Fischer is a 1992 Olympian and Stanford Water Polo Alumni. He has been an instrumental part of the Laguna Beach Water Polo Community—through club and high school—for over 15 years and success has followed since he has been involved. He has been on multiple coaching staffs to have won Junior Olympic Gold Medals and CIF Championships. He is an extremely experienced coach who will be returning to the staff this season in a volunteer role.

FALL SPORTS UNDERWAY

Girls Volleyball – Coach Sinan Tinek’s squad finished tied for seventh out of 45 schools competing in the final summer event. Breakers defeated Indio 25-8, 25-9; Northwood 19-25, 25-14, 15-9; Yucaipa 25-15, 25-17 and on Sunday defeated Los Osos 25-21, 25-22, St Margaret’s 25-20, 25-22 before falling to Saugus 22-25, 14-25.

The JV team under Beau Bianchi finished 12th out of 25 teams and will open the 2022 season Saturday at the Newport Harbor JV Tournament. Bianchi is a 1994 Laguna alumnus and played collegiately at USC.

The frosh team under Cliff Amsden went 2-4 finishing 18th.

Breakers have nearly 50 players this season and open play on Tuesday hosting Dana Hills at Dugger Gym. Lower levels begin at 4 p.m. and varsity should start about 5:15 p.m.

Where are they now? Hava Davis, class of 1993 Laguna graduate, is the Associate Head Coach for Women’s Volleyball at Hofstra.

Girls Tennis – Tryouts are Aug. 17-19 at the Laguna courts under new coach Robert Klugman. Breakers won the Sunset Wave League last season and have made the playoffs for 33 consecutive years.

Football – John Shanahan is out to defend their Golden West Pac 4 title this season and open play on Aug. 19 at Homedale, Idaho near Boise. The trip marks Laguna second out-of-state encounter. The last time was a 2019 successful trip to Maryland. Breakers open the season at home on Aug. 26 against Dana Hills for the 22nd meeting between the two schools. The series is tied 10-10-1.

Boys Water Polo, Cross Country, Girls Golf, Boys Beach Volleyball – competition begins after Labor Day weekend.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!