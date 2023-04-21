Letter: If You Aren’t Helping, You’re Hurting

This letter is in response to Michael Rebah’s comments about local and state government complaining about being “water wise” and about the city council. In reading his comments, it appears he is the one who is “tone deaf.” Michael, please be specific regarding your assertion that “our city council serves the needs of their moneyed paramours instead of the citizens.” Where is this happening, who is involved and how? It’s easy to make negative comments. Perhaps Michael is taking his clues from FOX News. Also, Michael, provide some information on city ordinances that are not being enforced? Who, what, when and why?

Regarding government and control as to masking and COVID-19 beach restrictions, you have a right not to wear a mask, swim in polluted water or mountain bike at your own risk. But you will still expect the paramedics (government, taxpayers) to respond when you fall off your mountain bike or pay for your hospitalization at UCI (government, taxpayers) from hepatitis you might get from swimming in polluted water.

The comment regarding placing food scraps with yard waste indicates that you, Michael, still need to do your homework about why the city implemented this plan. Food scraps that go to a landfill create methane, and scraps that are composted are broken down by anaerobic bacteria and do not produce methane which causes global warming. Lastly, Michael, if you aren’t helping to solve the problem, you are the problem. Run for city council or volunteer for one of the boards. Unhappy about loud vehicles on PCH, volunteer for the Traffic Committee. Unhappy about the “water-wise” city policy, volunteer for the LACWD advisory board and provide your input.

George Orff, Laguna Beach