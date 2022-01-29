Letter: Ingenious Recycling

Again I learned something new—via NHK News—Japan already does extensive recycling—now with cars and as many components cars have, it is quite an industry. Well, there is one part that no one knew what to do with until recently.

The airbags that are deployed in many accidents and can prevent serious injury in some cases were just being thrown away. So an ingenious person decided that the fabric that makes the airbags is of good quality and so he pulls them apart and stitches them into long fabric pieces. He and a clothes designer came up with patterns to make jackets, hats, and tote bags.

The fabric is strong and for all intents and purposes water proof—and what is fun is that the vehicle number is imprinted on the fabric so some of the items have the vehicle number in case anyone wants to find the airbag from their car if it was junked.

The first items that were put on the market sold quickly. The designer is looking for more ideas. Now to me that is really efficient recycling.

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach