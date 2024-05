Mahalo to the mayor and City Council for deciding to have a spectacular dancing, lighted drone show for this year’s 4th of July celebration in Laguna Beach!

What a good decision to stop the noise, smoke, and the litter pollution of fireworks.

As a combat Army medic, I also breathe a sigh of relief to know we will not hear rocket explosions in our town.

Tom “Tommy J” Joliet, Laguna Beach