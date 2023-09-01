Letter: Kudos to city council

Bravo! Even though it has cost us taxpayers far more than it should have, kudos to the city council for settling this maladroit era in city administration so that we can regain confidence in city government and start anew.

It is time, however, for veteran councilman, Bob Whalen to retire after 12 years in office as the city manager repeatedly benefitted from his support and favor. Let our more recent incumbents and a new council person step into the role of representing the interests of all the residents of our city as the council searches for a professional city manager who will restore trust and provide leadership in the management of city government here in our great town of Laguna Beach.

Kiku Terasaki, Laguna Beach