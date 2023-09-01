Letter: Laguna’s nonprofits showcase community’s heart and spirit

There are hundreds of nonprofits in this town. Every human–or animal–need is immediately met by one or more local groups eager to help. And anyone who moves here finds quick and valuable assistance.

The three nonprofits that come immediately to mind helping newcomers in Laguna are the Community Clinic, the Food Pantry, and the Crosscultural Council. The Community Clinic, which started more than 50 years ago, provides medical assistance to those who need it on a sliding scale based on income and family size. The Food Pantry provides hundreds of free meals weekly to families from all over Orange County. Finally, the Crosscultural Council helps contractors and homeowners find reliable, hard-working employees at the Laguna Day Worker Center and helps recent immigrants in English classes at La Playa Center in the Laguna Beach Community Center.

All three of these organizations exist only because of the generosity of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Laguna residents. The Community Clinic (lbclinic.org) could probably use more volunteers. Still, residents staff their board of directors, provide goods and services, and assist with the vital fund-raising efforts necessary to support such an important operation. The Food Pantry (lagunafoodpantry.org) has dozens of volunteers who pick up food daily at local outlets and distribute it to the hundreds of families who drive into the Laguna Canyon location each weekday morning from 8 to 10:30. And the Crosscultural Council (crossculturalcouncil.com) depends upon the dozens of teachers who volunteer each week to run English classes for beginner and advanced students, and other volunteers who lead classes for workers at the Laguna Day Worker Center in the Canyon.

One only needs to look at nearby communities to witness how unique Laguna is. The skills and energy of hundreds of residents allow these nonprofits to thrive. Yes, we are fortunate to be such a wealthy community, but we are rich not only in material possessions but in the heart and spirit which keep these nonprofits running and which give recent immigrants such a vital start in our community. Yes, we are special, but it is not only the natural beauty of this place but the beauty of its generosity which brightens it.

Tim Hartshorn, South County Crosscultural Council executive director and David Peck, board chair.