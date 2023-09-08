Letter: Laguna not what it used to be

With less than a year on the council, Mark (Orgill) and Alex (Rounaghi) gave the city manager a review, as did the other councilmembers. A review should be fair and balanced, based on the person’s strengths and weaknesses, giving positive input on strength and input on improvement on their weaknesses. One thing – is never to get personal. Know what the city manager’s job is. It might not be what you think it is. Also, know what your job is as a city councilmember, and don’t try to be involved in the day-to-day operation of city hall, which is the job of the city manager. That is not your job. You are a “decision-making” body for the citizens of Laguna Beach.

As was past policy, the city manager should first be contacted by a councilmember if they want to meet with a department head and the reason for the meeting. A council member should not be allowed to just walk in and see a department head, tying up that person’s time and going around the city manager.

It seems to me that a couple of the recently elected councilmembers had always felt the city manager should go. We already knew councilmember Weiss wanted her gone. He hadn’t communicated with her in more than two years. Mark Orgill was very negative in his review of the city manager. Not sure why, only being on the council for less than a year. Could it be he blamed her for what was happening at the Hotel Laguna?

Then there is Alex. My question is – could he actually afford to live in Laguna? Last I heard, he was still living at home. I heard he wants to be a “career politician.” Good luck with that. Personally, I want someone on the council who has “skin in the game.” Laguna isn’t the same town I’ve lived in for the last seventy-nine years. I can’t say it’s gotten better lately. Quite the contrary.

Kelly Boyd, past mayor and councilmember of Laguna Beach