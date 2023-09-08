Letter: Weiss believes in transparency

I’m writing in defense of George Weiss and in response to the letter in the Sept. 1 issue of Indy by Jerry Immel.

Finally, we have a councilmember who shares the views of most Laguna Beach residents and believes in transparency.

His regular email updates give us insight and explanations into city issues that we would otherwise be oblivious to. Rather than costing the city money, on the contrary, his disclosure about the closed-door council meeting relating to the Laguna Beach Hotel, his stand on the library, the parking structure fiasco, the South Laguna property purchase and countless other issues suggests to me that he is fiscally responsible. From what I can ascertain, it seemed that the city manager’s days were numbered based on issues in the press of late. Good for her for using all her resources to secure a great severance package.

On March 1, 2018, Mr. Jerry Immel of Laguna Beach wrote as a guest contributor in reference to the Anderson family using the courts to obstruct the re-opening of Hotel Laguna by the new operator, and I quote, “Fortunately for Laguna Beach, the new operators also have a sterling history of good deeds to improve our town, so I have much reason to anticipate how the re-opened Hotel Laguna will enhance our community. It is time for all of us to move on.” So, five years later, how has that worked out for you, Mr. Immel?

Gavin Jonas, Laguna Beach