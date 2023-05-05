Letter: LBUSD ‘Open House’ Amusing, Sadly Predictable

The May 2 “Open House” at LBHS for the Community Development project was amusing and sadly predictable to this 13-year School Board and District watchdog. As one of a few attendees of TOW’s Open House, the only one at Thurston’s, the format didn’t connotate “Town Hall” at all.

About 150-200 locals eagerly anticipated a community-sharing event. Instead, a packed library, with smaller three and four person groups, huddled around printed renderings scattered throughout the room, creating isolated conversations. Ideas weren’t broadly shareable, recordable, and hard to quantify consensus on any one idea. A QR code was established to receive suggestions, but no presentation or process was explained.

Community members left frustrated and disappointed, untrusting of the process and lack of transparency. This community should ask, is this normal? How did we get here?

The current administration leader has pushed numerous initiatives and policy changes, frequently met with community outrage, public protests at times and demand for oversight, yet the previous board ignored the community they served, allowing Board policies to shift power to the Superintendent and implement cookie-cutter, mainstream education programs, without consideration to Laguna’s unique environment, slowly dissolving the education framework suited to this community and its needs. The stakeholders must be bold, stand up and speak out for the future of our community, doing what’s needed to implement change for our special district.

Circling the room to engage with various groups, original massive plans were present, but also new concepts, incorporating community suggestions reconfiguring the existing pool and offices. Ideas provided by email, social media and conversations easily saving education dollars, avoiding unnecessary “town halls” for generalized facilities improvements.

Many stakeholders watching the Board and this Administration since 2016 or longer believe this PR effort to win community approval while demonstrating the district’s receptivity to input on the “Facilities Plan” is a distraction while they continue to push their agendas and initiatives regardless of public input.

At the most recent board meeting, staff proposed yet again, a calendar change with an Aug. 15 start date, already rejected by the community. The administration pushing its agenda, long-standing board member, now president Vickers enabling it. Would it have passed if we weren’t watching?

How did we get here? Years of a “weak board” empowering administration, including free reign on a facilities development plan and encouraging delaying community involvement. Perhaps voting ignorance as well. Member Vickers was recalled previously and now promoted to President at the Superintendent’s suggestion, bypassing Clerk Osborne and Member Perry again. Knowledge is power, Laguna, and knowledge must continue beyond this project and empower our community to make the changes needed to have Laguna’s voice heard again.

Sheri Morgan, Laguna Beach