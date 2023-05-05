Letter: More Information from Police and City Needed

I would like to know, and have wondered for at least two years, why information has been eliminated in the police blotter that was always available for decades. I think it is important as a citizen and resident to know what time a crime or incident happened and the street and area the incident occurred. These facts are important for our safety, and we have the right to be aware of locations and times that could be detrimental for us to be at or out by. We should be informed of any weapons or drugs involved at the scenes and definitely injuries.

I don’t appreciate the facts being left out or whitewashed – possibly not to discourage the tourist industry? Why have these facts been omitted?

I also dislike the staggered Nixle reports. I have heard helicopters blaring on a bullhorn as they circle my neighborhood and heard sirens at 1 a.m. with flashing police lights blocking off sections just a block or three blocks down the street and no Nixle report! Do we not have the right to be told that there is a police hunt for a fleeing drunk driver who could have a weapon and who could soon be running through one of our properties? Even when I call the LBPD dispatch, I am given an evasive answer and don’t find out what happened until I call the next day and push for an answer or “maybe” read it in the paper.

There is just something not right the last few years with the communications and logistics of our police department and whatever management they find themselves answerable to. It is sad, distressful and alarming to have so many police officers leaving our force and town also.

Our police officers have been important to my peace of mind and sense of community since Alex Jimenez was our motorcycle officer and would visit the high school circle at lunch and talk with us.

These times may be unrealistic now in our faster-paced world, but our officers deserve to work in an environment where they are appreciated, and we as residents, deserve to be apprised of what is going on with the crimes, accidents and rescues they have to deal with and a forthrightness from City Hall informing us of what is happening in our own small city.

Marion Staggs, South Laguna