Letter: LBUSD Project has Too Little and Too Much

The Laguna Beach School District Facilities Master Plan has too little and too much.

Too little:

1. Neighborhood input – The neighbors had no information that a plan was even in the works until notice (not widely publicized) that the plan would be presented at the March 23 LBHS board meeting. Why were the neighbors not included earlier in the process?

2. Community input – The Recreation Committee and Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee knew nothing of the project, yet the LBHS board claims the recreation facilities are needed by the community and doesn’t mention traffic increase.

3. Research on pool size – What is actually needed for CIF water sports? A 50-meter pool is not required.

4. Environmental impact consideration – Traffic, lights, noise. Although not necessitated by law, an impact study is a good-neighbor policy.

5. Value engineering – Why move recently resurfaced tennis courts? Why is the pool so large? Why more parking? Why move an administration building (also recently renovated) when the community did not support the idea just two years ago?

Too much:

1. Neighborhood impact – A neighborhood of eclectic homes should not be overshadowed by densely-packed buildings, parking structures with no setback for green space. The senior green will disappear.

2. Density. I repeat myself.

3. Parking structures. More parking spaces encourage more cars. Even CalTrans promotes alternative smart transportation (walking, biking, public transportation). Traffic should not be encouraged to infiltrate and engulf the neighborhood.

4. Pool – Bigger is not better for all, and a 50-meter pool is unnecessary. Check out the requirement for CIF play.

5. Money. Lagunans, watch your wallet.

Annlia Hill, Laguna Beach