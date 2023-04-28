Letter: More Cover-Up Behind the Scenes

Eight speakers at the April 18 City Council meeting denounced the City’s deceptive PR video on the City Manager’s traffic stop. Contrary to what the Mayor said, the City didn’t release the video “in the interest of transparency.” They did it only after a four-month battle to block complying with two California Public Records Act requests. A specialized Los Angeles law firm costing tens of thousands of dollars was hired to help in that blocking effort. Who authorized this? They supplied few documents – three emails, two phone records, one screenshot and one text. Three additional letters were needed to get this information. The dispatch log was released only because it might aid the City Manager. Many more documents are still being withheld.

On the day the CPRA was filed, Nov. 18, an initial inquiry to the Police Department was made at 9:08 a.m. This was followed by an 11:24 a.m. email from the City Manager to City Council explaining her ticket. Who from the Police Department informed her of the pending CPRA that wasn’t officially filed until 2:55 p.m. that day?

Then the coverup began in earnest. On Nov. 23, Captain Nichols met with Officer Gregg to “explain” why what he reported was incorrect. On Nov. 29 at 8:21 a.m., Officer Gregg asks Captain Nichols why another meeting with the Chief and City Manager is being held. He expresses concern over the intent of the meeting, “I understand it was a clarification meeting about the CM’s comments and my concerns about the integrity of her statements at the time of the stop.” Only then, at 11:46 a.m., does Captain Nichols send Chief Calvert a report documenting what happened at the meeting six days earlier with Officer Gregg. Chief Calvert then sends this email to the City Manager at 2:16 p.m. Why all these meetings? Why was it necessary to “explain” to Officer Gregg what he saw while denying him access to his own body cam footage? Why are they informing the City Manager? Isn’t there an obvious conflict of interest because she is the defendant?

Why did the City produce an edited and false version of the body cam footage? Why was the tape speeded up twice, obscuring the initial offense time? Why did they say Officer Gregg asked the City Manager if she was using her cell phone while driving when he never said that? Why list the “event” time as 9:09 a.m. when it happened 44 seconds earlier when Officer Gregg spotted her on Coast Highway at Anita?

Why all this staff time, money for a specialized law firm and misinformation to hide the City Manager’s simple traffic stop? Undoubtedly there’s more coverup behind the scenes.

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach