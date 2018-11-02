Letter: Leadership Testimonials

Share this:

A testament of just how well Judie Mancuso interacts and works effectively with others for the better good is her recent candidacy endorsement by her 2016 city council rival Councilman Steve Dicterow. Councilman Dicterow’s support of Judie to serve as our next city council member has come just after two years of observation and scrutiny, that only a city council person can offer from being in the position and understanding its nuances and high-level requirements.

His endorsement quote reads: “Over the last two years I have watched Judie grow into a leader who listens to all sides and all perspectives before coming to a conclusion. She knows how to work with everyone in a consensus building way. These are the characteristics which are necessary to serve effectively on the Laguna Beach City Council.” – Steve Dicterow, Council member.

I agree, and I support Councilman Dicterow’s choice of dynamo Judie Mancuso as our next city council person. I respect him for stepping up on our behalf to ensure that we get the best and brightest leader to intelligently and effectively represent us. It’s encouraging to see two leaders from different political backgrounds working together and committed to making the best decisions possible to protect and enhance our town. Thank you both for your efforts.

As a city government watchdog, I offer my own leadership testament, “I have been very impressed at Councilman Dicterow’s effort to improve city government transparency. In fact, it is because of his objectiveness and persistence that residents opposing the city undergrounding proposal had the opportunity to formally address the council with their concerns about the suggested general fund tax vs a designated tax approach. This support for residents to have a major say in the issue of taxing to underground utilities resulted in Measure P that voters will vote on Nov. 6. To me his actions spoke volumes as to taking steps to move towards constituent voices being heard and improving city relations and transparency.”

We have the opportunity right now to choose new capable and qualified leaders. With Councilman Dicterow’s support, and Judie’s ability to hit the ground running, it will be the beginning of a new era in Laguna Beach with more positive testaments on the horizon.

MJ Abraham, Laguna Beach