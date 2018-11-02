Letter: Protect Public Property

Share this:

I’ve lived in Laguna longer than most people have been alive. There have always been homeless people here but only recently have they been so bold in their takeover of public spaces. Authorities seem helpless to respond. To pick one of hundreds of examples, today, Oct. 26, I noticed a man working to erect an elaborate canopy at Main Beach, next to the kid’s playground. The canopy was about 8 feet by 5 feet and housed what appeared to be the man’s personal possessions. It was supported by staked poles about 4 feet high. This is not an unusual example of the space occupied by transients at Main Beach. Some areas have so many homeless that beachgoers walk around, rather than through, these public areas.

Here’s an idea: why not post signs on affected public property, saying that personal property left after beach closing hours will be confiscated and only returned on proof of ownership within a reasonable time, otherwise discarded. Then follow up and do just that. It would be helpful to install a camera so that one who defaces or destroys the sign can be identified and prosecuted. I believe this policy would go a long way toward dealing with the appropriation of public spaces by unauthorized persons, which is a blight on this beautiful city.

When the ACLU inevitably sues, the city fathers should muster the courage to defend their decision to institute this policy and protect the public they serve. I know there are those who decry the plight of the homeless and would object to any action taken to control the problem. But in spite of city-provided homeless shelters and free food provided by various groups, the problem continues, and nobody stands up for the public. It’s time to take a stand.

Walt Hill, Laguna Beach