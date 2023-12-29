Letter: Let’s understand the Brown Act better

The state government code provisions known as the Brown Act mandate open meeting decision-making as the norm, allowing closed meetings only under defined exceptions with specific restrictions.

It’s not true certain matters (e.g., personnel and litigation) require closed sessions. Rather, closed meetings and confidentiality on any topic are narrowly limited to prevent abuse of secrecy. In addition, elected members have a statutory right under the Brown Act itself to challenge meeting closure publicly.

Typically, elected local government officials are civic volunteers, with no experience in positions of public interest responsibility. That is why the Brown Act was enacted to provide procedures for elected officials, District Attorneys and Superior Court judges to correct non-compliance before more formal legal consequences are imposed.

In most non-compliance scenarios, most elected members rely on advice from city or school district senior staff and legal counsel, who do not have the same legal duties as elected officials under the Brown Act. As a result, the de facto standard adopted too often isn’t what is right under the open meeting law, but what the majority can get away with under cover of staff advice.

Still, under the Brown Act, it is a misdemeanor crime for an elected member of the city council or school board knowingly and intentionally to abuse closed meeting procedures to prevent public disclosure of information and decision-making that properly should be made in public under the law.

The most common abuse of closed meeting authority is to conduct business in closed meetings as a tactic to silence minority members on matters that otherwise should have been determined in an open meeting. As such, a Brown Act violation is hard to define, but if you are familiar with the law, it is easier to know it when you see it.

That is what happened last year when a majority of our city council accused two minority members challenging meeting closure of breaching Brown Act confidentiality. It became a pop-goes-the-weasel moment when the DA instead threatened to prosecute the council majority for non-compliant meeting closure.

Only because the city attorney, in effect, admitted misleading the council was prosecution averted. Even though the DA alleged no confidentiality violation, the council majority still censured one of two minority members.

By understanding the Brown Act better, we all surely can do better in the future to unite rather than divide our community.

Howard Hills, Laguna Beach