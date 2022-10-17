Letter: Measure Q is a Blunt Instrument

One of the challenges in the discussion of Measure Q, is that David Raber, the de facto spokesperson, often presents a not-quite-accurate response to the impact of Q on specific projects.

The proposed small coffee café on Broadway has become a focus of both pro and con folks.

The shop would, under Q, fall short of meeting the parking requirements. Mr. Raber points out that there is a large city lot across the street, so parking is no problem and approving the project without a vote “is an easy OK.”

Measure Q’s stated objective is to limit the authority of the City Council. The Measure is drafted with very specific language. As to failing to meet parking requirements, Q does state that if the Plan Commission makes a legally supportable finding of “no impact on parking”, a citizen vote is not required. With the change use of the property from a 5-person office to a 16-seat café, there will be an impact on parking. Q does not say “no unmanageable impact”, or “no unreasonable impact”. It says “no impact.” Thus, it would not be “an easy OK” but rather a required vote. Measure Q is a blunt instrument.

I would challenge Mr. Raber to be more candid in describing the actual workings of Measure Q.

While the authors of Q, had good intentions, the resultant document, apparently drafted with the input of 200 people, will effectively shut down any change and redevelopment of small business in town.

Cody Engle, Laguna Beach