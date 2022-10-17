Letter: We Need Diane Dixon as Assemblywoman

It’s the economy stupid- and we need the level-headed intelligence of Diane Dixon’s business and local government experience to represent the people of the 72nd Assembly district.

Diane is one of the few people with business experience to run for public office. She brought that experience over to the Newport Beach City Council for the last eight years. As the next Assemblywoman for the 72nd district, I’m sure she will continue to push for sound policy and legislation on these matters, as it is desperately needed.

Karen Christensen, Laguna Beach