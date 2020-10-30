Letter: Missing Planks

Share this:

A platform with missing planks and no foundation is pretty shaky. What’s missing from Larry Nokes’ platform?

Public safety – Public safety is the number one priority for most City Councils. DUI arrests in Laguna have increased dramatically from 324 in 2017 to 549 in 2019, and over 100 places in Laguna sell alcohol. Isn’t drunk driving a public safety issue? With a clear danger of fast-moving wildfires that could threaten our city with only three ways out of town, shouldn’t a platform address reducing fire danger?

Fiscal Responsibility – Laguna is faced with serious financial challenges including, unfunded pension deficits, an aging disaster-prone sewer system, and providing for millions of annual visitors who cost Laguna more than $20 million per year above the revenue they provide. In spite of that, Larry’s platform never mentions fiscal responsibility.

Ethics – Larry’s platform is heavily supported financially by a PAC largely funded by real estate developers and commercial building landlords. This naturally raises questions about ethics. What about conflicts related to the clients of Larry’s law office? Why doesn’t the platform address ethics?

Residents’ interests – While Larry’s platform makes the statement that “Larry understands that retaining a sense of Laguna beach’s history is important,” it doesn’t explain if he plans to do anything about it. Why doesn’t Larry’s platform offer a commitment to protect our residential neighborhoods from commercial development impacts (like parking and congestion spillovers)?

With fundamental necessities ignored, the platform is simply generalities and feel-good statements, but doesn’t address critical challenges facing Laguna.

Between the 2018 election and this election, the Liberate Laguna PAC, funded mainly by developers and commercial landlords, will have spent over $250,000 to get sure votes elected to the City Council.

Wouldn’t Laguna be better served if there is reasonable balance on the Council, rather than adding another sure vote to Liberate Laguna’s tally? If you agree some Council balance would be better, vote for someone else. I’m voting for Ruben Flores and George Weiss.

Anne Caenn, Laguna Beach

Share this: