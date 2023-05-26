Letter: MOM LLC Wants to Make Laguna Proud

We started our Newport Beach-based company in 2009. Our team includes veterans who have been doing real estate since the 1970s. We have completed more than one hundred projects and built thousands of units, each with the passion and commitment to excel in our work for the community and our clients.

We know how to work with cities and get things accomplished. We follow the rules and don’t cut corners. We take pride in our work, move fast and do not stop until projects are completed. We are working with experienced builders and contractors who have worked in Laguna Beach for years and are well-versed in its rules and regulations.

On May 2, 2023, we did not cause the city manager and police to shut our properties down, harm the reputation of the city or Hotel Laguna and 14 West. Instead, we prioritized the safety and well-being of our customers and our team. We had provided the city with ample evidence of our ownership and had multiple meetings while we were running our businesses graciously. When armed trespassers arrived, we didn’t get the protection a business property owner, our guest families or residents deserve. This is all part of the public record.

We love Laguna and want to restore Hotel Laguna to its glory the right way. We are very experienced in the hospitality, leisure and luxury space. We want you to know that we care deeply about Laguna Beach’s unique character, heritage, culture and tradition. Laguna Beach’s greenbelt has been designated a historic American landscape by the National Park Service and Department of Interior. We greatly respect this nomination documentation that is housed in the United States Library of Congress.

The Hotel Laguna is not for sale. We are asking all of you for the opportunity to get to know us and to let us show you how committed we are and who we are. You will see that we are working very hard and diligently to restore the hotel’s time-honored legacy. Our goal is to stay in communication with you on the continuing progress of the hotel and to ensure that the hotel is seen as Laguna Beach’s crown jewel. We want to make you proud.

MOM Laguna LLC team, Newport Beach