Street Beat: May 18 to 25

May 18

DUI, unlicensed driver. Alicia Daniela Sosa Hernandez, 23, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of driving unlicensed and under the influence of alcohol. She was held on a $5,500 bail.

Battery. Ella Rose Myer, 19, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on suspicion of battery of spouse, ex-spouse or date. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

May 19

Bench warrant. Raymond Galvan, 26, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of possessing a substance similar to toluene – a solvent chemical and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Obstructing a peace officer. George Sansom, 71, of Brea was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer. He was held on emergency bail.

May 20

DUI, willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death. Juan Ramon Sanchez Jr, 22, of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of a felony drunk driving charge causing bodily injury and blowing on or over a blood alcohol level of .8. He was also arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death. He was held on a $200,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Dominic Trinh Nguyen, 39, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $500 bail.

Vandalism, assault on person, battery on person. Conor Arthur Pilch, 28, was arrested on suspicion of causing vandalism damage of less than $400 dollars, assault on a person and battery on a person. He was held on $1,500 bail.

May 21

Bench warrant. Alan Michael Harrison, 38, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

May 22

Refusing to present a driver’s license to an officer. James Curtis Kelly, 48, of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of refusing to present a driver’s license to an officer, obstructing an officer and urinating and/or defecating publicly. He was held on emergency bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Shellbie Marie Lei Smith, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

May 23

Possession of a controlled substance. Mario Alberto Moreno Lujan, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

DUI. Mahyar Bader, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over a 0.08 blood alcohol level and driving under the influence within 10 years of a prior felony. He was held without bail.

May 24

Dustin Daniel Brandom, 42, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Luke Stephenson Boyer, 23, of Pico Rivera was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct relating to alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

Assault by force, contempt of court. Joshua Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury and content of court. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Carrying a loaded firearm, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Erica Heaven Teresa Sam, 19 (no city or state given in police log), was arrested on suspicion of possessing a large-capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, and a felony count of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. She was held without bail.

DUI. A 23-year-old Cathedral City woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $2,500 bail.