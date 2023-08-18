Letter: More parking lots not the answer

City council is planning to add more parking lots in town. They hired an expensive consultant to make a list of potential new places to store cars. Note, our council did not ask the very expensive consultant if more auto storage will help to relieve bumper-to-bumper traffic or promote retail sales. Follow the money.

Our city council’s assumption is this will help relieve auto congestion. This concept is not new. It started in the 1930s in America and Laguna – bigger streets and plenty of parking. Meaning “there’s no there,” there. Thanks, Gertrude Stein. She said this in 1937. She said her childhood home in Oakland, Calif., no longer existed.

You get my point. Some forces want to make the town we love disappear and make it more like Newport Beach and Irvine. I think auto-centric suburban land planning looks creepy and feels creepy for the most part.

Michael Hoag, Laguna Beach