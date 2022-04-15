Letter: Outcome of the Library Issue

As many of you know, at Tuesday night’s city council meeting an important item was discussed that impacted the fate of the Laguna Beach Library. The agenda item called for buying the land that the library sits on, then leasing it back to the County on a three-year lease. The City’s proposed agreement also included a controversial provision that informed the County that the City is looking for another site to relocate the library. There were many residents concerned about how this all was going to impact the library.

At the city council meeting, there was an outpouring of support from people of all ages for the Public Library, for the services that it provides, for the people who provide those services, and for its location at the heart of our town. It was a long-overdue “thanks” to the library for what it has done for several generations of residents here.

After 35 public comments in support of the library and a discussion among the city council members, a motion was made by Councilperson George Weiss, for the City to provide the Orange County Public Libraries system with a 25-year lease on the property (rather than the three-year lease that was originally proposed. It will also remove any language about finding another place to move the library. It also included a provision to work with the County on improvements to the building. That is all good news. There was also talk of working with the County, or even the City, to augment the breadth of programs that our library offers.

This is a thank-you from the informal group that united to support the library to all of those who spoke last night and those who wrote City Council. We also want to thank Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilmembers Toni Iseman, Bob Whalen, and Weiss for their complete, unreserved, support of the library. Councilperson Peter Blake was the lone dissenting vote on this very positive step for Laguna Beach residents and the Laguna Beach Library. Thank you, Sue, Toni, Bob, and George for your support!

David Raber, Laguna Beach

Editor’s Note: David is principal officer of Laguna Residents First PAC.