Letter: Regarding Aliso Creek Breaches

Facts matter, and those who keep the pot boiling regarding the berm never mention the actual, not made-up reality.

The South Orange County Wastewater Authority has grab sampled (tested) both in the ponded water and ankle deep in the ocean. The differences were negligible, nil. Call Amber Baylor at SOCWA and she can confirm that not only do the parties named in the column know of those results but so does the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. Notice the wording: an “investigative order,” but no direction, no sanctions?

They’re the ultimately responsible, legally empowered agency as they are the regulators and anybody see any fines being handed down?

Shouldn’t the Regional Board have issued a “cease and desist” or “cleanup and abatement” order, legitimate options, if there’s proof that it’s such a hazard?

So why not? It’s been several years and not word one. Call Chiara Clemente at the Regional Water Board’s Enforcement Division and ask her.

The polluted state is a binary question: If it is so contaminated, shouldn’t the County be litigated under the U.S. Clean Water and state Porter-Cologne Water Quality Acts? If these self-described protectionists want a resolution, then spend some of those millions that the Surfrider Foundation gets for license plate rims and T-shirts, use your attorneys, you know “protect the beach.”

Surfrider Foundation and the others could take grab samples, prove the contaminates are in such concentrations as to pose risk to human health and safety. Where is that proof?

If it is so contaminated, also press the issue, have an Orange County judge declare the pond both an attractive (children and the unknowing) and general public nuisance.

If it is so polluted, shouldn’t the County restrain the public from wading through and/or bodily immersion in the pond, to protect beachgoers plus taxpayers from possibly expensive personal injury litigation? Maybe put a fence around it,

And if it is so polluted, who has gotten sick and why haven’t they filed?

That berm is not natural—Aliso Creek Mouth ceased to be natural around 1971 when the County constricted/channelized the evacuation point, filled in and placed boulders to buttress the parking lot and frontage area. So how can the berm be natural if the historical elements of the beach no longer exist?

Laguna Bluebelt Coalition has never been a nonprofit since founded over 12 years ago.

Go online: “Donate to the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, a fiscal project of OneOC.” So donations are paid directly to some type of corporate broker, not directly to the Coalition.

OneOC is a nonprofit according to my research. There are no names from the eco-protectionist community on its staff or the board of directors. If you don’t believe me, I defy anyone to name one person employed or on the Board who has enviro-community credentials.

Roger E. Bütow

Clean Water Now (Established in 1998)