Letter: Regarding Facts

In response to Deborah Laughton’s (George Weiss’ wife) comments regarding the Montage resort project’s approval by City Council implying my editorial was unfactual: the park and public parking garage were already approved by Council before the referendum vote that Village Laguna members secured enough Referendum signatures for.

To verify these facts, one simply has to request the final, signed Development Agreement, the referendum information or City Council final minutes on the project from the City Clerk (or speak with Paul Freeman who was then on Council or Ken Frank, who was then our City Manager). You can verify that the park and public parking structure were part of the approved project before Village Laguna still tried to stop the approved project that was built, with a referendum for the public to fight heatedly over.

Elizabeth Pearson, former Laguna Beach mayor and city councilmember