Letter: Support Village Laguna

In his latest Opinion piece in the Laguna Beach Independent, Michael Ray once again tells the same lies about Village Laguna. Maybe Putin has taken lessons from Ray because they seem to be using the same playbook. Putin lies about protecting Ukraine from the Nazis while Ray tells lies about protecting Laguna from Village Laguna.

Apparently, Ray never seems to tire of his lies because he repeats the same ones over and over again, ad nauseum and like Putin he’s trying to mislead public opinion.

Ray makes himself out to be an expert on Village Laguna and it’s obvious he knows nothing about the organization because there is no truth in what he says about the “cherished notions” of Village Laguna. He offers no proof for any of things he writes. Below are some true facts about Village Laguna.

In 1971, Village Laguna was founded when concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the legendary Laguna Beach coastline. Thanks to our first president, Arnold Hano, a 36-foot height limit on buildings was adopted. An impenetrable wall of high-rise structures was averted and today, residents and visitors alike enjoy some of the most splendid scenery found along the California coast.

Over the years, Village Laguna has supported many activities that preserve and enhance the unique village character of Laguna Beach including the creation of Main Beach Park, the historic preservation of our downtown and special neighborhoods, support of local businesses, celebration of Laguna’s cultural heritage, acquisition of open space greenbelt lands, restoration of natural waterways and ocean environments, and the support of local city and school board candidates.

Village Laguna is an all-volunteer organization with the only payback being preserving the town that we love. We do believe in process and the opportunity for the public to be involved in expressing opinions and bringing information forward. We feel that the City’s General Plan and its elements should be followed or carefully changed. It is like our constitution and has served us well.

Those who love Laguna Beach should become members and support Village Laguna to help preserve and enhance the unique village character of Laguna Beach. See villagelaguna.org.

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach