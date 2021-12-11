Letter: Regarding Hospitality Night Vendor

With regard to your article titled, “Right-wing vendor ‘duped’ its way into Laguna Hospitality Night, dampening season for some,’ I would like to make a clarification.

After further investigation, it appears that our Chamber Ambassador did not refer this vendor, Recycled Pet Rescue, to the Chamber, nor does she even know anyone affiliated with this nonprofit. In fact, there is no affiliation with the Chamber, our board of directors, or staff with this nonprofit. This nonprofit made several statements to reflect they were involved with, or a part of the Laguna Beach community. This was clearly not the case.

Once again, we do not endorse nor support any political activities at any of our events.

Our goal is to help local businesses connect with our community by creating safe, welcoming, and family-oriented events and programs.

We will implement strict protocol and procedures to ensure this type of incident will never take place again.

We offer our sincerest apologies to our guests and those impacted by the actions of this vendor.

Sincerely,

Sandy Morales

President, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce