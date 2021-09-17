Letter: Regarding Hungry for History

As a history buff and professor of sociology, I love the title “Hungry for History” and eagerly read Ann Christoph’s Village Matters column. The history of Aliso Viejo is a worthy topic for community awareness of the historical landscape which is rich in lessons.

What is perplexing is that there is not even a single sentence about the 10,000 to 12,0000-year indigenous inhabitants of this land prior to the European conquest. This rich cultural heritage deserves a name and at least passing acknowledgment on whose sacred land we reside.

Likewise, no retelling of history is complete without mention of Spanish colonizers ran the missions system for hundreds of years.

Martin Eder, Laguna Beach