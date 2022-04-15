Letter: Regarding The Library Location

I am puzzled by the proposed purchase of Laguna’s library from the County, and even more by the City’s addendum recap and the Mayor’s recap in last week’s Indy that omits that the purchase and lease agreement has clauses regarding the relocation of the library:

Clause Item No. 9: “The parties understand and agree that the City is investigating the possibility of relocating the free county public library and related services to a new location within the City (“Alternative Library Location”).

Clause Item No. 14: “In the event that an alternative library location has not been identified within twelve (12) months of the effective date of this lease, the County and the City shall meet and confer and develop a capital improvement plan for the Premises to be funded from the Library Purchase Price Principal (“Capital Improvement Plan”).”

In other words, it looks like the City is looking at 12-36 months in which to find another site for the library so that this site can be used for something else. Why?

This location is where kids walk after school to research a project or get help with homework; where you can wander through the stacks of DVDs to catch a movie or discover a book; where families can bring their kids for Storytime or a magic show; or, where you can do your work when Cox or Southern California Edison have one of their power outages. The library is our free, family-oriented, community spot in town. It is also surrounded by the much-visited tourist and child attraction, the Fairy Garden.

Is the City going to choose to spend $4.2 million to relocate our library instead of repairs to our infrastructure, such as undergrounding or sewer repair? (There was another spill last week in case anyone thinks repairs aren’t needed).

If the City of Laguna is determined to purchase the library, then the terms of the purchase must stipulate that this spot remains the site of the library for 25 to 40 years. This location is the real heart of our community.

Deborah Laughton, Laguna Beach

Editor's Note: Deborah is the spouse of Councilmember George Weiss.