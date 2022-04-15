Letter: Censorship at Local Branch of the O.C. Public Library

I was shocked and upset to read in the Indy’s Letters that a library staff member took issue with Jessica DeStefano’s display of the Ukrainian flag and the peace symbol in the outdoor flower garden, and censored them both out of existence. The librarian’s rationale was that they were both “political” and should show “neutrality”.

Actually, the United States settled the question of neutrality over a month ago when both Houses of Congress and the President approved an aid package of $13.6 billion to Ukraine for military and humanitarian support. Our national policy is to side with Ukraine and oppose the atrocities being committed there by Russia.

Freedom of speech, in Amendment I of the U.S. Constitution, means that everybody’s voice will be heard. Article I has nothing to say about “neutrality”, including in public places like our public library. If anybody disagrees with what is said, they can also speak their mind.

They can plant a Russian flag next to a Ukrainian flag in the garden—if they have the conviction to do so—and let the chips fall where they may.

Freedom of speech and of expression is the law of the land. Censorship is not a right of our public library.

Dennis Piszkiewicz, Laguna Beach