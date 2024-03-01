Letter: Replace Gelson’s with Stater Bros

It was good to see our Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf show some concern about the fact that Gelson’s market in South Laguna is closing on March 2. T

hey say the market is leased from the Aliso Creek Plaza landlords. The City Council is responsible for the general welfare of our city residents.

They should encourage the leasing of the market to a new fair-pricing operator. So between Trader Joe’s north of us and Crown Valley Parkway, we have two premium-priced stores, Vons and Wholefoods and one fairly priced store, — Ralphs.

Some hope Gelson’s is replaced with a Stater Bros.; others have a favorite grocery store they would like to see open. The 72-plus seniors in the Vista Aliso apartments across from Gelson’s have depended on the store as a lifeline, even though it is “pricey” because some use walkers to cross the street walking, and many others have no car. Let’s hope a fair-priced operator comes soon.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach