Letter: Response to Billy Fried’s Column

I understand that Indy policy is to avoid comments, good or bad, about local businesses. Perhaps an exception in this case? Regarding Billy Fried’s Guest Opinion of March 8, he describes our local Ralph’s Market as “foul” and that it falls short in several aspects. As an 18-year resident of Laguna Beach and a frequent shopper at Ralph’s, I feel compelled to comment.

The meat and fish department at Ralph’s is fine, as are the produce and deli selections. The store is well-kept, and the knowledgeable staff is always willing to help provide what I am looking for, with a great attitude. The selection is quite large considering the store’s size limitations. My family does not possess vast wealth as perhaps Mr. Fried does, but our meals are handmade with fresh ingredients. Not much highly processed food at our home.

I always feel welcome and safe visiting Ralph’s. The team at Ralph’s is an important part of my Laguna Beach community. From the friendly parking lot security guard, efficient checkout cashiers, and considerate baggers, I feel like I am among friends.

Mr. Fried doesn’t like the “sketchy” people milling about. They are all over—everywhere! We recognize that Ralph’s is not the cause of this, right? The presence of “sketchy” individuals is influenced by various factors, including socioeconomic challenges, mental health issues, drug and alcohol addiction, and government legislation.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Fried’s misinformation regarding our Ralphs’ Market has found publication. This undermines the hard work and commitment of the employees who work to provide the best quality and service.

Wanda Delgado, Laguna Beach