Letter: Response to Billy Fried’s Column

I understand that Indy policy is to avoid comments, good or bad, about local businesses. Perhaps an exception in this case? Regarding Billy Fried’s Guest Opinion of March 8, he describes our local Ralph’s Market as “foul” and that it falls short in several aspects. As an 18-year resident of Laguna Beach and a frequent shopper at Ralph’s, I feel compelled to comment.
The meat and fish department at Ralph’s is fine, as are the produce and deli selections. The store is well-kept, and the knowledgeable staff is always willing to help provide what I am looking for, with a great attitude. The selection is quite large considering the store’s size limitations. My family does not possess vast wealth as perhaps Mr. Fried does, but our meals are handmade with fresh ingredients. Not much highly processed food at our home.
I always feel welcome and safe visiting Ralph’s. The team at Ralph’s is an important part of my Laguna Beach community. From the friendly parking lot security guard, efficient checkout cashiers, and considerate baggers, I feel like I am among friends.
Mr. Fried doesn’t like the “sketchy” people milling about. They are all over—everywhere! We recognize that Ralph’s is not the cause of this, right? The presence of “sketchy” individuals is influenced by various factors, including socioeconomic challenges, mental health issues, drug and alcohol addiction, and government legislation.
It is unfortunate that Mr. Fried’s misinformation regarding our Ralphs’ Market has found publication. This undermines the hard work and commitment of the employees who work to provide the best quality and service.
Wanda Delgado, Laguna Beach
This isn’t the first nor will it be the last time that Fried reveals how out of synch he is with his neighbors. He doesn’t live in our reality, he lives in his own cushy bubble.
His constant messaging invokes the imperious “we,” as if he’s just common Laguna blue collar folk like the rest of us, believes and tries to convince us that he’s our thought leader.
He’s actually well-off, hence his Chinese water torture about “Our” need for more upscale bars and restaurants.
His comments about Gelsen’s reflected further how out of touch he is: Most of us in the south end of town, what with grocery prices soaring the past few years, know it can be less expensive to drive to the larger Ralph’s at Ocean Ranch.
It has all of the things the smaller one here is town lacks due to about 3 times the space. competitive prices.
The Chevron gas station in Monarch Plaza usually has the least expensive fuel too. So that few miles extra in a trip are compensated.
Moreover, as anyone who is budgeting themselves knows, the Gelsen’s at that Plaza is snooty, pricey too, hence we skip it unless it’s for last minute supplemental goods. The wealthiest people in Dana Point live in the Salt Creek corridor. They can afford it.
When Gelsen’s took over the Aliso Creek location they tagged on about $1-2/item, many of us basically created a self-imposed boycott. It wasn’t organized but word of mouth, neighbor-to-neighbor. It became a ghost town.
I work out at 24 Hour Fitness (Silver Sneakers–free) in Ocean Ranch, and besides the Ralph’s flagship store there’s a Trader Joe’s too. So I consolidate trips too, plus it keeps my carbon footprint small.
Turning our former Gelsen’s into an upscale market featuring exotic vendors, he might not care about costs but many of the real locals are quite conscious of expenses. And hello, don’t eat these things.
He seems oblivious to another fact: There’s senior/affordable housing up Wesley, I’m certain those So Lags like myself with fixed incomes need pricey exotic food imported from around the world at their closest local market
It’s always about Billy, that’s the common thread, narcissistically what’s in it for him and others with similar fat wallets, money being no object.