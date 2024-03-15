Obituary: Marcel Pitz, Owner of Dizz’s As Is restaurant 

It is with heavy hearts that the Pitz, McConnell and O’Keefe families announce the passing of Marcel Pitz, cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Marcel was born on April 1, 1937, in Belgium and peacefully departed on March 3, 2024, at the age of 86, in Laguna Beach, Calif. He leaves behind his daughters Line O’Keefe and Chantale McConnell and son Dominic Pitz, all of Laguna Beach. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Monique, and his son, Marc Pitz.

Marcel is fondly remembered by his grandchildren; Michael, Adrian, Nicholas, Nathan, Nolan, Taylor, Makenna, Mason, Anika, Mia and Karina as well as his great-grandchildren Victoria, Valerie, McKayla, Harper and Charlotte, and yes, one great-great-granddaughter Gigi, Additionally, he is survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members across United States, Canada and Europe.

Marcel’s culinary journey began at the Liege Culinary School in Belgium. Marcel immigrated to Montreal, Canada, in 1957, where he met the love of his life, Monique Verpaelst. They had two daughters and one on the way when they moved to Laguna Beach in 1964 for the incredible weather after visiting Marcel’s parents there on a vacation. Marcel started his culinary profession in Laguna at Victor Hugo’s as a sous chef and then opened Dizz’s As Is Restaurant in Laguna Beach. They transformed the establishment into a beloved landmark for the last 40 years, serving exquisite continental cuisine in a charming 1920s cottage. He inherited his passion for the culinary arts from his father Richard Pitz, an esteemed pastry chef in Belgium. Instead of following in his father’s footsteps as a pastry chef, he decided he didn’t want to wake up at 2 a.m. to start baking bread. Instead, his saucier expertise led to Dizz’s success, where he crafted unforgettable sauces that became synonymous with Dizz’s legacy. Dizz’s stands as the oldest continuously operated restaurant in Laguna Beach, maybe even Orange County, under the same ownership, a testament to Marcel’s dedication and culinary prowess.

When Marcel wasn’t working hard, he also enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved camping, backpacking, fishing, hunting and skiing with friends and family. He was one with nature and could get himself out of any predicament, no matter how lost he may have been. He was a true adventurer. In addition, he loved sports, especially “futbol,” also known as soccer, which he loved playing, coaching, refereeing, watching, but most of all yelling at the refs because we know how many bad calls they made. Marcel actually started the AYSO program in Laguna Beach with a few other futbol enthusiasts.

Being born on April Fool’s Day made him the jokester he was. he was always playing jokes and laughing all the time right up until the end with his little wink to me.

Marcel will truly be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held March 17 at 2 p.m. at Victoria Beach, with Dizz’s to follow.